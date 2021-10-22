Hurricanes continue to troll Canadiens on Twitter after Bell Centre victory

The Montreal Canadiens season went from bad to worse last night when the Carolina Hurricanes handed them their fifth straight loss to open the season.

The game in Montreal also marked the return of former Hab Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who famously left the team over the offseason as a result of a $6.1 million offer sheet from Carolina.

Kotkaniemi was booed by the Bell Centre crowd throughout the game. But he and teammate Sebastian Aho ultimately got the last laugh, both netting goals in the 4-1 victory. To add insult to injury, it was Kotkaniemi’s first goal with his new team.

During August’s offer sheet fiasco, the Hurricanes social media team put out a series of mocking tweets directed towards the Habs. The team shared announcements in French and created various memes about the situation. They continued to troll the Habs after Thursday’s game, relishing in Kotkaniemi’s return and triumph.

The Hurricanes posted not one, not two, but eight cheeky tweets baiting the Canadiens. They also changed their byline to “Les Hurricanes triomphent.” for good measure.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s first goal as a Carolina Hurricane. Against the Habs. In Montreal. pic.twitter.com/h3jpFdBmxc — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 22, 2021

Les Hurricanes triomphent — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 22, 2021

That 2018 draft, though pic.twitter.com/mk4KtWfHXN — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 22, 2021

Couldn’t have scripted it any better pic.twitter.com/ZDWWX4xFzD — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 22, 2021

Offering the stats sheet for y’all pic.twitter.com/80RhbELzSs — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 22, 2021

The Canadiens will face the Hurricanes again on December 30, this time in Carolina.