Jesperi Kotkaniemi writes heartfelt goodbye letter to Canadiens fans

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi wished Montreal Canadiens fans well in a goodbye letter to the city posted on his Instagram page.

Kotkaniemi was acquired via offer sheet by the Hurricanes after Montreal chose not to match the one-year, $6.1 million offer made last weekend.

“It is truly hard to say goodbye to Montreal,” Kotkaniemi wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesperi Kotkaniemi (@jesperikotkaniemi)



Here’s the full statement below:

It is truly hard to say goodbye to Montreal. I have experienced the best years of my life thus far in one of the world’s greatest hockey cities and will always cherish the past three years.

Playing in the NHL, representing the Habs and coming so close to winning the Stanley Cup was a dream come true. I have nothing but utmost respect for the Habs’ ownership, management, coaching staff, trainers, teammates and great and passionate fans. Thank you so much. Merci!

It is time to move on. I feel extremely privileged to continue my career with Carolina Hurricanes. I have heard nothing but great things about the team, organization, fans and the city of Raleigh.

I am looking forward to joining the Canes and giving them my best to reach the ultimate goal in hockey. Thank you!