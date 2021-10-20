Montreal Canadiens fans aren’t loving the team’s 0-4 start to the season.

With losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks, Montreal has looked lost on the ice just about all season long.

The Canadiens have been outscored 15-3, with last year’s playoff run seeming to be a million miles away.

Absences to goaltender Carey Price (personal leave) and captain Shea Weber (injury) haven’t helped matters.

“I can’t explain it,” Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry said of last night’s 5-0 loss to San Jose. “We made it easy. They had no problem breaking out the puck, skating through the neutral zone, and that’s it.

Canadiens fans took to Twitter to voice their frustration with the team’s worst start since the 1995-96 season:

the montreal canadiens are 0 and… pic.twitter.com/GuKOZJLS5h — ava (@teapottoffoIi) October 20, 2021

July 7th 2022 @ Montreal Canadiens 🤝 Shane Wright Yes or No? I might just be joking — Caufield4Calder (@Caufield4Calder) October 20, 2021

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said that the team’s problems are more in their head than what they’re doing on the ice.

“There is a mental aspect to this, and right now, we’re not dealing with it well,” Ducharme told reporters Tuesday night. “But you need to turn the page, put on your working boots, and work the right way.

3 players in the NHL currently have more goals than the entire Montreal Canadiens team… — HabFanPaul (@HabFanPaul1) October 20, 2021

Habs get booed off the ice by the few fans remaining in the stands. 0-4-0 to start the season. 😬 pic.twitter.com/7BSRoaa0JZ — alberto (@twistedleafs) October 20, 2021

Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher added that the pressure of playing in a hockey-mad city like Montreal has only amplified the team’s tough start.

“Any time you go into these losing skids, it might be escalated in a market like Montreal where you need to focus on it wherever you go. It’s hard to get out of these things,” Gallagher said. “It’s on your mind all the time; it’s all you think about, it’s all you worry about. At times you try to do a little bit too much.”

The Montreal Canadiens have been placed on waivers. — Big Dick Nick (@SickNuzuki) October 20, 2021

Gonna be honest … I’d rather watch paint dry than watch the Montreal Canadiens play this season. Team looks absolutely horrendous. — Cam (@MaggmaX1) October 20, 2021

Let me go out on a limb here and say the Montreal Canadiens are probably not going back to the Stanley Cup finals. #GoHabsGo — pjpete (@pjpete2) October 20, 2021

Three goals in the first four games is the worst start offensively in Habs' team history. Next up is the worst start in team history…the 1938-39 Canadiens lost their first seven games. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 20, 2021

Up next for the Habs is the return of Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who signed with the Carolina Hurricanes on a one-year offer sheet in the summer.