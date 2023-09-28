Carey Price installs Canadiens memorabilia wall in Kelowna home

Most diehard Montreal Canadiens fans probably dream of owning some exclusive pieces of team memorabilia and putting them on display in their home.

And while his autograph is already the crown jewel of countless people’s collections, it looks like Canadiens goalie Carey Price is assembling a Habs room of his own.

Vertical Grain Projects, a renovation and millwork company in North Vancouver shared a photo of the 36-year-old’s unfinished basement in his new Kelowna home on Thursday.

While it was just a sneak peek, the company’s Instagram story included a glimpse of a custom shelving unit for Price’s many Canadiens masks, a framed jersey, and some CCM goalie equipment.

“Putting some finishing touches on a very meaningful project,” they captioned the photo.

Price’s wife, Angela, shared the photo to her own Instagram story with a caption that read “Carey’s man cave.”

Hopefully, Price, who was drafted by Montreal back in 2005, has a lot of square feet to make room for all his accolades from over the years.

Aside from leading the team to multiple playoff runs and a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2021, he has also won the Vezina Trophy, Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, a Calder Cup, and an Olympic gold medal over a 15-season tenure with the Habs.

And although the Price family recently returned from a training camp trip to Montreal, the couple and their three children will head back to the city next month to attend the Canadiens’ home opener on October 14.

We’re hoping that when they get back to BC, Angela, an online influencer and entrepreneur, can convince Carey to give their followers a tour of the room when it’s completed.

For the second year in a row, Price, whose contract is expected to be placed on LTIR when the season starts, will likely not play due to a serious knee injury that’s kept him off the ice.

“No matter what happens, I will be a Montreal Canadien for the rest of my life,” Price explained during a press conference in Brossard a few weeks ago. “I am very proud of that.”