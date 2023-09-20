Canadiens' Carey Price will be at the Bell Centre for home opener

While he won’t be in his usual goalie gear, Carey Price will be in the building when the Montreal Canadiens host the Chicago Blackhawks on October 14.

Price’s wife, Angela, confirmed that her family will attend the Habs’ home opener on social media on Tuesday night.

While answering questions from followers in a series of Instagram stories, Angela responded to a fan who asked, “Will you be in Montreal for opening night?”

“We will be! Bringing the kids for the weekend, we are all looking forward to it,” Price’s wife replied.

That means fans with tickets to the first home game of the season will get to witness both the Bell Centre debut of highly-touted No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard and the return of the winningest goalie in Canadiens history.

At last year’s home opener, The 36-year-old netminder got emotional when he was met with an ovation of roaring applause as his name was announced amongst the other players not in uniform. Price then emerged from the ice level hallway to greet the sea of fans, most of whom were standing up and chanting his name.

Last week, Price gave an update on a knee injury that’s kept him off the ice for the better part of two seasons.

The Anaheim Lake, BC, native, who currently resides in Kelowna, said he is unlikely to return to the game “barring a miracle” at a Brossard press conference.

He also expressed a lifelong allegiance to the team that drafted him in 2005.

“No matter what happens, I will be a Montreal Canadien for the rest of my life,” Price explained. “I am very proud of that.”

In April of 2022, Price made his 700th NHL start — and possibly the last of his career — making 37 save in a 10-2 win at home against the Florida Panthers.