Realistic season expectations for five key Canadiens players

The Montreal Canadiens’ season is about to kick off, and while playoffs don’t appear to be in the cards this year, expectations are certainly higher.

With another rebuilding year in the books and the rapid maturation of their young core, the Habs will finally look to start becoming a competitive team going forward, which means everyone will need to shift into second gear.

We delved into the compelling narratives surrounding five key Canadiens players, exploring the expectations and aspirations that follow them into the 2023-24 campaign.

Cole Caufield — 40 goals

If Cole Caufield stays healthy this season, there’s no reason he does not surpass the 40-goal mark.

Netting 26 goals over 46 games, the 22-year-old was actually on pace to get it done last season before an injury took him out about halfway through the year.

Now, if the young sniper, who recently signed a long-term contract extension, can remain healthy, he might even approach 50 — especially if he remains paired on a line with Nick Suzuki.

Nick Suzuki — 80 points

Habs captain Nick Suzuki was one of the few players who managed to avoid injury last season.

And despite playing with a variety of AHL-level players throughout the year, he still found a way to log 66 points over 82 games.

Suzuki, who is one year older with a team one year deeper into their rebuild, can undoubtedly top that with a little bit of luck and ultimately transition into a point-per-game player.

And if he crosses the 80-point barrier, he’ll be the first Canadiens player to do it since Alex Kovalev back in 2008.

Juraj Slafkovsky — 20 goals

Taken with the first overall pick in the 2022 Draft, Juraj Slafkovsky struggled to find his footing in the NHL, netting just four goals and 10 points over 39 games with Montreal in his rookie season.

As his production dwindled, there were talks of sending him down to the Laval Rocket, but a lower-body injury ultimately sidelined him for the rest of the year.

After months of offseason training, the 19-year-old Slovakian arrived at camp this year with a leaner, more muscular frame, and a focused mindset. If he can utilize his undeniable talents, he should clear 20 goals or more.

Samuel Montembeault — Over 50 starts

Goalies Samuel Montembeault and Jake Allen split the crease evenly last season, each playing about 40 games respectively.

But after Montembeault posted better numbers on the year and won a gold medal as Canada’s starter at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, the 26-year-old’s path to becoming Montreal’s No. 1 became clearer.

This year the Bécancour, Quebec, native will be given the chance to establish himself in that role, earning more starts in the process.

Mike Matheson — 60 points

Easily Montreal’s best defenceman last season, Mike Matheson was accumulating points at a Norris-trophy-winning pace in 2022-23 with eight goals and 26 assists in just 48 games.

As a result, the dependable blueliner and Montreal native earned a letter on his jersey over the offseason as he was named alternate captain.

Back for Round 2, Matheson can expect more of the same. And if the 29-year-old can stay healthy, 60 points is well within reach.