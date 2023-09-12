"Not where it needs to be": Canadiens' Carey Price gives update on knee injury

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price was announced as the new brand ambassador for CFMOTO Canada’s line of off-road vehicles on Tuesday.

And while the Brossard press conference was supposed to be dedicated to the partnership, it was no surprise that the 36-year-old was asked about a knee injury that has kept him off the ice for the better part of two seasons.

#Habs Carey Price has been named brand ambassador for CFMOTO Canada pic.twitter.com/1hGo4d8jZA — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 12, 2023

“Honestly, on a day-to-day basis, it feels really good,” Price said in a clip shared by Montreal journalist Priyanta Emrith. “I come here towards the start of training camp and I feel like I could still go out there and wreak havoc.”

While the first part of his response to the injury question likely sparked optimism in the hearts of Habs fans, the goalie quickly followed up by painting a fuller picture of his reality.

“When I do certain things on a consistent basis, it’s a very solid reminder that my knee’s not in the position to take the brunt of a full season’s workload,” Price explained. “I still get a tremendous amount of swelling in it.”

#Habs Carey Price provides an update on the current state of his knee ⤵ pic.twitter.com/PaDBN8HEsA — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 12, 2023

Based on his explanation, it appears that the BC native, who is expected to attend training camp, is able to practice sporadically.

“For short periods of time, I can do things that are strenuous,” he said. “But, the honest thing is right now, it’s just not gonna happen. To take the stress of the goaltending position, it’s not where it needs to be”

While he’s not giving up on a potential return to NHL action, as of right now, it appears that the winningest goaltender in franchise history is just focused on being pain-free on a day-to-day basis.

“For now I’m just going to continue to try and rehab my knee to the position where it’s fit for a life in general.”

As for what his athletic future holds, Price said he is happy to help the Canadiens going forward in any way that he can.

“Everyone knows hockey is a business — money management and cap space is part of that,” he explained. “I’m going to a Montreal Canadien for the rest of my life and I’m very proud of that, so I’m willing to help this team in any aspect.”