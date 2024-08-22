The Montreal Canadiens' new jumbotron is a sight to behold

Montreal Canadiens fans may have trouble keeping their eyes on the ice when the 2024-25 season kicks off.

The reason? The Bell Centre recently ditched its old jumbotron, upgrading to a larger, sleeker model.

On Thursday, X user and Habs fan William Leblanc captured a photo of the new arena centerpiece in action. And it’s certainly something to behold.

Here’s a first look at the new Bell Centre Jumbotron. It’s looking completely insane 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TTqps4fALa — William Leblanc (@xwleblancx) August 22, 2024

As seen from ground level, the new jumbotron features a 360-degree rounded design and measures 42 feet wide by 36 feet tall.

The new scoreboard also features ultra-high definition (UHD) technology by Applied Electronics.

According to the Canadian digital media company’s website, this upgrade will make the Bell Centre the most advanced IP-based infrastructure arena in North America, continuing the Canadiens’ partnership with the company, which began in 2021.

The last time the Habs got a new scoreboard was ahead of their centennial season (2008-09). It was the biggest in the NHL until 2012.

But the changes won’t stop there.

The Bell Centre is also set for major renovations in the lower bowl seating area. According to a February report from Max Lalonde of BPM Sports, Canadiens season ticket holders in sections 121, 122, and 123 have been invited to the arena several times to review ownership’s plans for a new VIP section called “Le Parterre.”

The section is expected to be inaugurated ahead of the 2025-26 season.