All signs point to Canadiens trading Allen to clear goalie logjam

One of the most interesting storylines of the Montreal Canadiens’ season has been that of the crowded crease.

With three goaltenders at the NHL level, the Canadiens have been rotating Samuel Montembeault, Cayden Primeau, and Jake Allen on a pretty consistent basis.

As a result, nobody is getting as much playing time as they would like.

But with Montembeault signing a contract extension just last week and the NHL’s goalie market remaining hot, the Habs could soon be involved in a deal.

Here’s why Jake Allen will likely be the odd one out if the Canadiens pull the trigger on a goalie trade.

Age

At 33, Allen is by far the oldest of Montreal’s netminders.

As a result, he does not fit into Montreal’s ongoing rebuild full of prospects and young players. He’d be better suited for a win-now type of team and the Canadiens are far from that.

Sure, Allen’s veteran status may deter interest from some teams, but the goalie’s age also comes with experience as both a proven backup and Stanley Cup champion.

Contract

While Carey Price has not officially announced his retirement, Allen is currently the highest-paid (active) Canadiens goalie, earning an average annual salary of $3.85 million until the end of the 2024-25 season.

That’s a tad more than Samuel Montembeault’s upcoming three-year extension, which kicks in next season. Along with being more affordable, Montembeault is also six years his teammate’s junior and has posted better numbers over the past few seasons.

With that said, it would be a major surprise if Montreal held onto an older, more expensive goalie rather than trading him while his value remains high.

Interest from other teams

As the losses began to pile up for the Edmonton Oilers in early November, multiple reports surfaced about goalie trade conversations between them and Montreal.

“They’ve talked to Montreal — which doesn’t need a goalie — about the possibility of Jake Allen,” Elliotte Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts blog.

Ultimately, nothing came to fruition. But with Edmonton currently using a tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, there’s no reason that trading for another netminder is off the table.

Another team in need of help between the pipes is the Carolina Hurricanes, who have also inquired about the Habs’ current trio.

If that level of interest remains, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes could very likely get a decent return on a mid-season or pre-deadline deal involving Allen.