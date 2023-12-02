Canadiens' Newhook facing lengthy absence due to injury

The Montreal Canadiens received some tough news on Saturday morning, as they announced that Alex Newhook would miss 10-12 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain.

Newhook, 22, suffered the injury in Thursday’s game versus the Florida Panthers. It appeared at the time that the injury could be serious, and that fear was confirmed today.

Newhook’s injury came early into the third period, as he got tangled up with Panthers forward Sam Reinhart while trying to cut in on Sergei Bobrovsky. He was forced off-balance while doing so, which caused him to fall into the side of the net awkwardly and get his ankle caught along the post.

Newhook’s foot gets stuck on the net. Needed some help to get to the bench, went to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/6ix6eKtRJg — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 1, 2023

While any injury is frustrating, this one has to be even more so for Newhook, who was amid a breakout season. The 2019 first-round pick was acquired by the Canadiens this offseason in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche that saw the 31st and 37th overall picks from the 2023 draft, along with defenceman Gianni Fairbrother, head the other way.

After failing to score more than 14 goals or 33 points in a season during his time with the Avalanche, Newhook was well on his way to doing so this year with seven goals and 13 points through 23 games. A bigger opportunity has plenty to do with that, as he is averaging nearly 17 minutes per game in ice time this season, compared to just 13:57 in 2022-23.

With the timeline given, we are unlikely to see Newhook back in action until mid-to-late February, if not early March. As frustrating as it is, there is still plenty to be optimistic about, as he looked every bit like the young star the Habs hoped they were getting when they acquired him this offseason. They will now patiently await his return and hope he is the same player when that return comes.