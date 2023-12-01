Canadiens agree to three-year extension with Samuel Montembeault

Currently holding three goalies at the NHL level, the Montreal Canadiens appear to have decided to keep at least one around for the future.

The Canadiens announced Friday morning that they have agreed to a contract extension with netminder Samuel Montembeault.

On the final year of his first contract with the Habs, the 27-year-old’s new deal will kick in next season and see him earn an average of $3.15 million annually for three years.

Montembeault, a Becancour, Quebec, native, joined the Canadiens back in 2021 after being placed on waivers by the Florida Panthers.

Splitting the crease with Jake Allen last year, he has remained solid through 10 games this season, amassing a 5-3-1 record, a 2.73 goals-against average, and a .910 save percentage. A third-round pick by the Panthers in 2015, the six-foot-three goaltender has steadily developed over the past few years, playing 113 games between Montreal and Florida.

Montembeault also secured a gold medal with Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship this past spring, boasting five wins, a 1.42 GAA, and a .939 SV% in seven games.