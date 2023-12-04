SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens now charging nearly $200 for mid-game photos with Youppi!

Dec 4 2023, 3:48 pm
Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports

It’s been almost two decades since the Montreal Canadiens decided to give ex-Expos mascot Youppi! a new home at the Bell Centre.

In that time, the loveable orange creature has formed strong bonds with the Canadiens’ youngest fans. Often seen making the rounds during games, snapping a photo and getting a high-five from Youppi! has become a rite of passage of sorts for kids.

But as of now, ensuring that takes place will cost you a hefty chunk of change.

On Sunday, the Canadiens announced a new in-game package called “Fur on Demand,” allowing fans to book an in-game visit from the mascot.

The part that has some people riled up is that it costs $195.

According to the team’s website, the add-on, which is not included in your original ticket price, includes the following:

  • A brief but special in-seat visit from Youppi! during a Canadiens game personalized to one fan
  • One Youppi!-themed swag bag valued over $75.
  • Youppi! arriving with confetti and a sign customized for your occasion
  • A photo opportunity

Upon learning about the new in-game feature, many Canadiens fans took to X to voice their frustrations with the price.

One user called it a “new low” for the organization.

Another pointed out the fact that the Habs already have some of the highest ticket prices in the NHL.

One user even accused the Canadiens of “whoring” out Youppi!

Despite the backlash, it’s worth noting that a Fur on Demand upgrade is not required to meet Youppi! during a Canadiens game. Youppi!’s Crib is located in Section 105, where he can be found periodically during pregame and intermissions.

As for the profits, the Canadiens have added a note to their website revealing that that purchases of the add-on will now benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.

