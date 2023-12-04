Canadiens now charging nearly $200 for mid-game photos with Youppi!

It’s been almost two decades since the Montreal Canadiens decided to give ex-Expos mascot Youppi! a new home at the Bell Centre.

In that time, the loveable orange creature has formed strong bonds with the Canadiens’ youngest fans. Often seen making the rounds during games, snapping a photo and getting a high-five from Youppi! has become a rite of passage of sorts for kids.

But as of now, ensuring that takes place will cost you a hefty chunk of change.

On Sunday, the Canadiens announced a new in-game package called “Fur on Demand,” allowing fans to book an in-game visit from the mascot.

The part that has some people riled up is that it costs $195.

Book Youppi! to your seat during a game! 🟠 Add the Fur on Demand option when you purchase your ticket to reserve a personalized visit from our lovable mascot, directly to your seats! Buy now ↓ #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 3, 2023

According to the team’s website, the add-on, which is not included in your original ticket price, includes the following:

A brief but special in-seat visit from Youppi! during a Canadiens game personalized to one fan

One Youppi!-themed swag bag valued over $75.

Youppi! arriving with confetti and a sign customized for your occasion

A photo opportunity

Upon learning about the new in-game feature, many Canadiens fans took to X to voice their frustrations with the price.

One user called it a “new low” for the organization.

Wow, a new low, paying to have a picture taking with a mascot, the parents will love this idea…..🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️#swingandamiss — one life to live (@RucanadianEh) December 3, 2023

Another pointed out the fact that the Habs already have some of the highest ticket prices in the NHL.

What? Tickets are expensive already!! — Anne DeBlois (@annedeblois) December 3, 2023

One user even accused the Canadiens of “whoring” out Youppi!

You are just whoring Youppi! Shame on anyone who’s paying for this. — Alexandre Montpetit (@alexmontpetit) December 3, 2023

Despite the backlash, it’s worth noting that a Fur on Demand upgrade is not required to meet Youppi! during a Canadiens game. Youppi!’s Crib is located in Section 105, where he can be found periodically during pregame and intermissions.

As for the profits, the Canadiens have added a note to their website revealing that that purchases of the add-on will now benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.