Canadiens now charging nearly $200 for mid-game photos with Youppi!

It’s been almost two decades since the Montreal Canadiens decided to give ex-Expos mascot Youppi! a new home at the Bell Centre.
In that time, the loveable orange creature has formed strong bonds with the Canadiens’ youngest fans. Often seen making the rounds during games, snapping a photo and getting a high-five from Youppi! has become a rite of passage of sorts for kids.
But as of now, ensuring that takes place will cost you a hefty chunk of change.
On Sunday, the Canadiens announced a new in-game package called “Fur on Demand,” allowing fans to book an in-game visit from the mascot.
The part that has some people riled up is that it costs $195.
Book Youppi! to your seat during a game! 🟠
Add the Fur on Demand option when you purchase your ticket to reserve a personalized visit from our lovable mascot, directly to your seats!
Buy now ↓ #GoHabsGo
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 3, 2023
According to the team’s website, the add-on, which is not included in your original ticket price, includes the following:
- A brief but special in-seat visit from Youppi! during a Canadiens game personalized to one fan
- One Youppi!-themed swag bag valued over $75.
- Youppi! arriving with confetti and a sign customized for your occasion
- A photo opportunity
Upon learning about the new in-game feature, many Canadiens fans took to X to voice their frustrations with the price.
One user called it a “new low” for the organization.
Wow, a new low, paying to have a picture taking with a mascot, the parents will love this idea…..🤦♂️🤦♂️#swingandamiss
— one life to live (@RucanadianEh) December 3, 2023
Another pointed out the fact that the Habs already have some of the highest ticket prices in the NHL.
What? Tickets are expensive already!!
— Anne DeBlois (@annedeblois) December 3, 2023
One user even accused the Canadiens of “whoring” out Youppi!
You are just whoring Youppi! Shame on anyone who’s paying for this.
— Alexandre Montpetit (@alexmontpetit) December 3, 2023
Despite the backlash, it’s worth noting that a Fur on Demand upgrade is not required to meet Youppi! during a Canadiens game. Youppi!’s Crib is located in Section 105, where he can be found periodically during pregame and intermissions.
As for the profits, the Canadiens have added a note to their website revealing that that purchases of the add-on will now benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.