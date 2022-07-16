SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens move Petry and Poehling in trade with Penguins

Jul 16 2022, 7:36 pm
Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens have traded Jeff Petry.

Petry, along with Ryan Poehling, were moved by the Canadiens to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023, the team announced Saturday.

“We’re still working, talking with a few teams about Jeff Petry,” Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said earlier in the week. “It’s our priority – as long as the trade works for us.”

Petry has 248 points (70 goals, 178 assists) in 508 games over parts of eight seasons in Montreal, and 322 points (87 goals, 235 assists) over 803 games in the NHL between the Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers. 

The 34-year-old, who had 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) in 68 games in 2021-22, has three seasons remaining on a four-year deal with an average annual value of $6.25 million. 

Poehling, selected in the first round (No. 25) in the 2017 NHL Draft, has logged 85 games of NHL experience. He has 22 points (13 goals, nine assists).

Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season, and added one goal and five assists in seven playoff games. The Pointe-Claire, QC native has 138 points (49 goals, 89 assists) in 417 career NHL games.

He has a cap hit of $4.875 million for the next four seasons. He has a modified no-trade clause.

