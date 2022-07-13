SportsHockeyCanadiens

Montreal Canadiens sign trio of new two-way deals

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Jul 13 2022, 7:16 pm
Perry Nelson, John E. Sokolowski - USA TODAY Sports | NHL

Amidst the ongoing free agency chaos, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they have signed three new players.

A trio made up of forwards Anthony Richard and Mitchell Stephens and defenseman Madison Bowey all agreed to sign one-year, two-way contracts with the Habs on Wednesday.

Bowey, a 27-year-old defenseman, spent the last season playing with the Vancouver Canucks and their AHL affiliate. The Winnipeg native has registered five goals and 35 assists over 158 NHL games.

Stephens, who was selected 33rd overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015, put up six points in 27 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season.

Finally, Richard, a 25-year-old centreman, scored 38 points over 71 AHL games last year. The Trois-Rivieres native has dressed in two NHL career games with the Nashville Predators, the team he was drafted by in 2015.

Upon obtaining the three players, Montreal’s general manger Kent Hughes announced that the team had signed this year’s first overall draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky to an entry-level rookie contract.

