Canadiens sign top prospect David Reinbacher to three-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens announced that they have agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with Austrian prospect David Reinbacher.

The 18-year-old defenceman’s deal will kick in this year and expire after the 2025-2026 season.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2023-24 to 2025-26) with defenseman David Reinbacher.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/mDWDY0JG7P — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 5, 2023

Upon agreeing to the deal, Reinbacher posted the following photo of him signing his Canadiens contract to Instagram.

“Merci Montréal for an unbelievable last seven days! Honoured to sign my first NHL contract as a Hab,” he wrote in the caption. “Now the real work starts!”

Before he was selected fifth overall by the Habs in last week’s NHL Entry Draft, Reinbacher played with Kloten HC in the Swiss National League. Last season, he contributed 22 points with three goals and 19 assists over 46 games.

Over the past few days, Reinbacher had the opportunity to showcase his skills at the Canadiens’ development camp held at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

He intends to return to Montreal in a few weeks for training camp.