Canadiens sign Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to two-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the team.

The 24-year-old’s new deal, which spans across the 2023-2024 and 2024-25 season, will pay him an average salary of $1.1 million per year.

Last season, the Jonquière, Saguenay native tallied 14 goals and 20 points in 34 games with the Canadiens.

Back in March, Harvey-Pinard registered his first career hat trick, leading the Habs to an 8-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. He received a standing ovation from the Bell Centre crowd after being crowned the first star of the game.

Prior to his call-up, Harvey-Pinard played 40 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL, scoring 31 points.

The Canadiens drafted him in the seventh round (201st overall) of the NHL Entry Draft in 2019.