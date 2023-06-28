Canadiens surprise experts and take defenceman David Reinbacher at NHL Draft

The Montreal Canadiens have made their first selection of the 2023 NHL Draft, opting for Austrian defenceman David Reinbacher.

After the San Jose Sharks took Will Smith at No. 4, the Habs took to the podium at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and selected Reinbacher with the fifth overall selection.

Goalie Carey Price, who is a former fifth overall pick (2005), had the honours of announcing the selection.

The choice was a bit surprising to fans and analysts alike as both Sportsnet and The Hockey News had the 18-year-old going between 7th and 9th in their prospect rankings.

Nonetheless, the 6-foot-2 blueliner was long predicted to be the first defenceman selected in the draft.

According to a report from Elite Prospects’ NHL Draft Guide, Reinbacher’s game “rests on a projectable, rock solid defensive foundation.”

“As opponents attack through the neutral zone, he gaps up early, builds speed going backward to match that of the puck carrier, takes away the middle of the ice with his stick, and closes with force once he’s registered support.”

Reinbacher is the fifth Austrian ever selected in the top 10 of the NHL Draft. He netted 22 points in 46 games as an 18-year-old playing among men with EHC Kloten.

In an interview with Sportsnet’s Caroline Cameron, Reinbacher said that he plans to remain in school and continue playing in the Swiss professional league for one more year.