Canadiens' Mailloux still waiting on eligibility to play from NHL

With the Montreal Canadiens’ development camp coming to a close, plenty of prospects got the chance to display their talents on the ice. Among them was 20-year-old defenceman Logan Mailloux.

However, due to a sexual misconduct incident that resulted in the player being charged under Swedish law with defamation and offensive photography at 17, his future as an NHLer is still unclear.

Last month, Renaud Lavoie reported that Mailloux would meet with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman following the Stanley Cup Final to discuss getting reinstated to the NHL. Still, the league and the player have yet to meet.

On Monday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reported that Mailloux, who has been on the ice over the past few days, will not speak to members of the media until his eligibility to play is discussed.

In January, Bettman was in Montreal and said the league would take a “hard look” at Mailloux’s situation when the time was right.

“We haven’t dealt with that issue because we haven’t been asked to,” he explained. “We’ll have to evaluate his situation if and when the Canadiens decide they want to bring him up [to] the NHL level.”

If things work out for Mailloux, one of the Habs’ top right-handed defensive prospects, he should make the leap to the pros next year, either with the Canadiens or the Laval Rocket, their AHL affiliate.

Despite requesting not to be drafted amidst his ongoing scandal, Mailloux was selected by former general manager Marc Bergevin as the 31st overall pick in the 2021 draft. Montreal signed him to a three-year entry-level contract this past October.

The 6’2″ blueliner netted 53 points, including 25 goals, in 59 games with the London Knights this past season. He added 24 points, including eight goals, in 21 playoff games.