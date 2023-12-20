Canadiens looking to sign Sean Monahan to extension: report

For the Montreal Canadiens, forward Sean Monahan is, in many ways, the gift that keeps on giving.

Acquired by the Canadiens from the Calgary Flames for “future considerations” in August 2022, the veteran centre has proven to be both an effective leader and a productive offensive asset for Montreal.

Monahan, 29, had a productive season with the Habs in 2022-23, contributing six goals and 11 assists in a 25-game stint. Unfortunately, his campaign was cut short due to a lower-body injury.

To give him a fair shake, the Habs signed him to a one-year bridge deal over the offseason.

Now, the prospect of extending the 29-year-old’s stay in Montreal seems likely.

According to a report from Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Habs are interested in re-signing Monahan before he becomes a free agent next summer.

“Of their pending UFAs, the Habs do have interest in discussing a contract extension with Monahan and his camp,” Pagnotta reported in a recent article, adding that “those conversations could take place after the New Year.”

That interest may be due to the recent resurgence in his game, which has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

Along with nine goals and 19 points over 31 games this season, he also boasts a faceoff-win ratio of 57.3%, the best out of any centre on the team. On top of helping out on the penalty kill, Monahan has been clutch on the team’s top power-play unit too, netting five of his goals and four of his assists when Montreal has the man advantage.

His versatility has not gone unnoticed either.

“When he’s on the ice, it doesn’t matter to me who’s on the ice for the other team,” head coach Martin St. Louis said when asked about the player last month. “He’s a good leader, a good example.”