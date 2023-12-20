Canadiens' new AHL goalie is a famous internet vlogger

Professional hockey players are pretty accustomed to having cameras and microphones shoved in their faces. While some tolerate it more than others, there are a few who revel in it.

Then there’s newly signed Laval Rocket goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo, who has found success off the ice as a YouTube vlogger.

Many fans of both the Rocket and Montreal Canadiens recognized Kaskisuo’s name when it was revealed that the Finnish netminder would be joining the organization on a professional AHL tryout contract over the weekend.

Le Rocket de Laval a annoncé avoir accordé un contrat d'essai professionnel au gardien Kasimir Kaskisuo. The Laval Rocket signed goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo to a professional tryout contract. pic.twitter.com/EIzRXlvZxG — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) December 18, 2023

That may have been because of Kaskisuo’s status as an AHL All-Star with the Toronto Marlies, but the 30-year-old’s large social media following could have also played a part.

For those who don’t know, over the past three years, the veteran goaltender has been posting behind-the-scenes videos, hockey gear reviews, and family vlogs with his wife and daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kasimir Kaskisuo (@kaskisuo)

In Kaskisuo’s latest vlog, which begins with him talking about being an unsigned free agent, he takes viewers along for a ride on his daughter Fox’s fifth birthday party.

After the party wraps, Kaskisuo can be seen on the phone with his agent, ironing out the details of his latest AHL contract with Laval.

“Even though it’s your birthday, Daddy got a present,” he says excitedly to his daughter. “I got a team! I’m gonna go play hockey!”

Upon learning the news, which Kaskisuo called a “Christmas miracle,” the whole family begins to jump for joy.

“Can you say ‘go Rocket’?” he asks. “We did it! The wait paid off!”

The celebration doesn’t last too long as Kaskisuo reveals that he has to pack his bags in order to jump on a flight to meet his new team in Syracuse.

“Really looking forward to having a real team practice. I’ve been missing that,” the goalie says upon arriving at his hotel late at night. “Ain’t it funny how things can change.”

While he won’t dress for tonight’s road bout against the Syracuse Crunch, Rocket fans can expect to see a lot more of Kaskisuo going forward.

As a result, they’ll likely be watching the team from a different lens as well.