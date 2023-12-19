Son of former Canadiens goalie set to make World Juniors debut

While the Montreal Canadiens have their fair share of prospects participating in the upcoming World Junior Championships in Sweden, there’s another familiar name to look out for on the ice.

Suiting up for Switzerland in net is 18-year-old Ewan Huet, the son of former Canadiens netminder Cristobal Huet.

Spending the bulk of the first three years (2005-08) of his life in Montreal, while his father donned the blue, blanc, rouge, the young Huet went on to develop a knack for goaltending like his old man.

And so far, things look promising.

Earlier this month, the Regina Pats goalie was one of four CHL players named to Switzerland’s preliminary roster for the 2024 World Juniors.

“On behalf of our entire organization, congratulations to Ewan for earning this special opportunity with Switzerland’s National Junior Team,” Alan Millar, the Pats GM and vice president of operations, said in a press release. “We wish Ewan and his team all the best.”

With a personal record of 6-9-0-1, Huet has logged a .896 save percentage over 17 WHL appearances this season. The Lausanne native has also represented Switzerland internationally before, first at the U17s in 2021-22, and then at U18s in 2022-2023.

He’s even wearing his dad’s signature No. 39 on some occasions.

If he delivers a standout performance at this year’s World Juniors, he could carve out a path to the NHL for himself — something his French-born father did in the 2001 NHL Draft when he was selected 214th overall by the Los Angeles Kings.

After two seasons in LA and a lockout, Huet was acquired by Montreal, eventually usurping Jose Theodore as the Canadiens’ starter. After stints in Washington and Chicago, Huet returned to Europe, where he played professionally until the age of 41.

He’s never strayed too far from the rink, though, watching Ewan from the sidelines and likely providing him with plenty of pointers over the past few years.

The 2024 World Juniors will kick off on December 26. Switzerland made the quarterfinals for the second straight year at the last tournament but was beaten by Czechia, who went on to win silver.

Here’s hoping Huet can push them even further this time around.