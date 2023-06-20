Canadiens keep Monahan away from free agency with contract extension

On Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Sean Monahan has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the team.

The bridge deal is worth a total of $1.985 million, and will cover the 2023-24 season.

Monahan, 28, had a productive season with the Canadiens in 2022-23, contributing six goals and 11 assists in a 25-game stint. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a lower-body injury sustained on December 5 in Vancouver.

Hailing from Brampton, Ontario, Monahan has had a successful career thus far, amassing 479 points (218 goals, 261 assists) in 681 games. He began his NHL journey with the Calgary Flames, who selected him sixth overall in the 2013 draft, before being traded to the Canadiens for “future considerations” in the 2022 offseason.

Monahan is expected to meet with members of the Montreal media on Wednesday morning.