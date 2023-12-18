These Canadiens prospects are playing at the World Juniors this year

With the rosters for the upcoming World Junior Championship in Sweden close to being finalized, it appears that Montreal Canadiens fans will have plenty to cheer about this time around.

As of now, four top Canadiens prospects have made the cut for their respective nations. And better yet, they’re all expected to take on major roles.

With the tournament set to officially begin on December 26, here are the Habs hopefuls set to play on the world’s stage.

Owen Beck (Canada)

Few people were taken aback by including 19-year-old Owen Beck on Team Canada’s finalized roster.

Montreal had previously witnessed the centre’s skills during his debut with the Habs last season in a game against the Ottawa Senators in January.

In his current campaign, Beck has been showcasing his talent in the OHL with the Peterborough Petes, tallying an impressive 15 goals and 30 points in 25 games.

Given his status as one of the league’s most dynamic forwards, Beck, selected 33rd overall in the 2022 draft, is likely to once again make a notable impression with the reigning champs.

Jacob Fowler (USA)

Taken in the third round of the 2023 Draft, Jacob Fowler was the first of three goalie prospects selected by the Habs this year.

Coming in at over 220 pounds, Fowler is a big presence in the net and has great numbers to back it up.

While it’s unclear if he’s the Americans’ bona fide starter, the 19-year-old Florida native comes into USA’s camp with an average .925 SV% and 2.16 GAA over 17 games (13-3-1) with Boston College this season.

Lane Hutson (USA)

An elite puck-moving defenceman, Lane Hutson has been considered the Canadiens’ most exciting prospect for quite some time.

Selected 62nd overall in the 2022 Draft, experts have also deemed Hutson a stud. As a result, his return to the World Juniors after winning bronze with Team USA in 2023 comes as no surprise.

The Michigan native netted four points in seven games at last winter’s tournament. With eight goals and 12 assists in 15 NCAA games this season, he’s expected to make an even bigger splash this time around.

Filip Mesar (Slovakia)

After a brief stint with the AHL’s Laval Rocket to start the year, centre Filip Mesar was returned to the Kitchener Rangers for another season in the OHL.

Since reuniting with his former team, Mesar, selected 26th overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft, has been on fire, recording an impressive 13 goals and 19 assists, totaling 32 points in his just 20 games.

Coming off a productive Juniors last year where he netted six points in five games, the 19-year-old Slovakian is expected to keep the hot streak going as he heads to the WJC as one of his country’s top players.