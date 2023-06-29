Canadiens use three of nine picks on goalies at NHL Draft

The Montreal Canadiens were adamant about stocking up in one particular position at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

With nine picks spread out over two days, the Habs drafted three separate goaltenders in Nashville. For those keeping count, that’s the most they’ve selected in a single draft since 1977 when they took seven.

From fifth overall to 179th, here’s a closer look at their new trio of tendies, along with the other six prospects Montreal selected at the 2023 NHL Draft.

David Reinbacher (D)

Drafted: First round, Fifth overall

Age: 18

Size: 6-foot-2, 186 pounds

Nationality: Austrian

2022-23 stats (NL): 46 GP, 3 G, 19 A, 22 PTS

After the San Jose Sharks took Will Smith at No. 4, the Habs took to the podium at Bridgestone Arena and selected Austrian defenceman David Reinbacher with the fifth overall pick.

The choice was a bit surprising to fans and analysts alike as both Sportsnet and The Hockey News had the 18-year-old going between 7th and 9th in their prospect rankings.

According to a report from Elite Prospects’ NHL Draft Guide, Reinbacher’s game “rests on a projectable, rock-solid defensive foundation.”

Jacob Fowler (G)

Drafted: Third round, 69th overall

Age: 18

Size: 6-foot-2, 223 pounds

Nationality: American

2022-23 stats (USHL): 2.28 GAA, .921 SV%

The first goalie selected by Montreal in the draft, Jacob Fowler is a big presence in the net, coming in at over 220 pounds.

According to the Elite Prospects 2023 NHL Draft Guide, the Florida native’s “explosive lateral movement is the first thing that jumps out at most scouts.”

He is expected to join Boston College in the NCAA next season.

Florian Xhekaj (LW)

Drafted: Fourth round, 101st overall

Age: 19

Size: 6-foot-2, 223 pounds

Nationality: Canadian

2022-23 stats (OHL): 68 GP, 13 G, 12 A, 25 PTS

The Canadiens drafted forward Florian Xhekaj, who happens to be the younger brother of current Habs defenceman Arber Xhekaj, with their first of three picks in the fourth round.

The big forward netted 13 goals and 25 points over 68 games last season with the Hamilton Bulldogs in the OHL.

He’s also no stranger to the physical side of the game, accumulating seven fighting majors and 76 penalty minutes last season.

Bogdan Konyushkov (D)

Drafted: Fourth round, 110th overall

Age: 20

Size: 5-foot-11, 176 pounds

Nationality: Russian

2022-23 stats (KHL): 64 GP, 2 G, 23 A, 25 PTS

While Bogdan Konyushkov was passed over in the last two drafts, this versatile Russian blueliner was nominated for the KHL’s Rookie of the Year award this past season.

With experience playing in an elite men’s league, Montreal may have knabbed a late bloomer in the 20-year-old.

Quentin Miller (G)

Drafted: Fourth round, 128th overall

Age: 18

Size: 6-foot-3, 181 pounds

Nationality: Canadian

2022-23 stats (QMJHL): 2.11 GAA, .911 SV%

The Canadiens grabbed their second goalie of the day on Thursday when they selected Montreal native Quentin Miller in the fourth round.

Playing as a backup with the Quebec Remparts under coach Patrick Roy last season, Miller posted solid numbers over 20 games, even adding a Memorial Cup to his trophy case.

Sam Harris (LW)

Drafted: Fifth round, 133rd overall

Age: 19

Size: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

Nationality: American

2022-23 stats (USHL): 56 GP, 30 G, 26 A, 56 PTS

Offensive winger Sam Harris had an impressive season with the Sioux Falls Stampede, netting 30 goals and 56 points over 56 games.

The 19-year-old will suit up for the University of Denver in the NCAA next season.

Yevgeni Volokhin (G)

Drafted: Fifth round, 144th overall

Age: 18

Size: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Nationality: Russian

2022-23 stats (MHL): 2.12 GAA, .927 SV%

As a 17-year-old, Yevgeni Volokhin played 31 games for Mamonty Yugry in the MHL, boasting an impressive .927 SV%. He followed that up with an impressive .931 SV% mark in the 2023 playoffs

He will likely continue to play in Russia for the foreseeable future.

Filip Eriksson (C)

Drafted: Sixth round, 165th overall

Age: 18

Size: 6-foot, 172 pounds

Nationality: Swedish

2022-23 stats (J20 Nationell): 11 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 PTS

The only centre the Habs selected this year, Filip Eriksson is a bit of a wild card.

While he netted 10 points over 11 games in Sweden’s junior league, he was out for most of the year with a shoulder injury.

Only time will tell how high his potential can get.

Luke Mittelstadt (D)

Drafted: Seventh round, 179th overall

Age: 20

Size: 5-foot-11, 174 pounds

Nationality: American

2022-23 stats (NCAA): 38 GP, 5 G, 16 A, 21 PTS

With their final pick in the draft, the Habs selected defenceman Luke Mittelstadt 179th overall.

The 20-year-old scored a respectable 21 points over 38 games with the University of Minnesota in the 2022-2023 season.

His brother Casey Mittelstadt was drafted eighth overall in 2017 and is currently playing with the Buffalo Sabres.