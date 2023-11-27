3 Canadiens prospects are scoring up a storm in the OHL

By now, most hockey fans are aware that the Montreal Canadiens have a deep prospect pool. That fact is especially evident in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where three Habs hopefuls are currently putting on a show.

Filip Mesar

Coming off a decent OHL campaign last year, many thought that Canadiens prospect Filip Mesar was ready to try his luck at the next level.

But after registering one point in less than two full games in the Laval Rocket‘s bottom six, Canadiens management decided that the Slovakian forward was not ready for the AHL and needed more time in the junior league.

And so, last month, a likely disappointed Mesar was sent back to the Kitchener Rangers for another stint in Ontario.

Since rejoining his former team, Mesar, who was selected 26th overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft, has been lighting it up, netting a ridiculous 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points in just 14 games.

Owen Beck

There are only eight OHLers with more goals than Owen Beck this season.

So far, the 19-year-old forward has logged 12 goals and 21 points in his first 19 games.

Canadiens fans already got a glimpse of the centre last season, when he made his Habs debut and suited up for a game against the Ottawa Senators back in January.

And despite getting off to a slow start with the Peterborough Petes this season, Beck scored a hat trick on October 21 and has been adding goals consistently since then. His next 10 games saw him score 14 points, propelling back toward the top of the OHL leaderboard.

Florian Xhekaj

When the Canadiens drafted forward Florian Xhekaj in the fourth round of the 2023 Draft, most fans were quick to notice his last name.

And while he also has a physical side to his game, Xhekaj is not a carbon copy of his big brother Arber. In fact, he’s quite the offensive force.

After making a splash at this year’s rookie camp, the Hamilton native was sent back to the Brantford Bulldogs. Netting 11 goals and 18 points over 21 games, the 19-year-old is currently tied for 10th in scoring.

With highlight-reel-worthy plays and showstopping fights, the younger Xhekaj is beginning to look like a very well-rounded prospect for Montreal.