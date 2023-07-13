Projecting the Canadiens' lines for opening night next season

With the most challenging year of their rebuild in the rearview mirror, the Montreal Canadiens are looking to regain their competitive edge.

We may be a few months out from dropping the puck on the 2023-24 season, but it’s never too early to project Montreal’s lines.

While the Habs’ young core remains intact, with players like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Kirby Dach set to take on primary roles, there have been a few additions and subtractions to the team.

Based on who the Canadiens currently have on their roster — plus some help from DailyFaceoff.com, here’s an educated guess for what the Habs’ lineup will look like come October.

Forward lines

Cole Caufield – Nick Suzuki – Kirby Dach

Alex Newhook – Sean Monahan – Josh Anderson

Juraj Slafkovsky – Christian Dvorak– Brendan Gallagher

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard – Jake Evans – Mike Hoffman

Extras: Joel Armia, Michael Pezzetta

The Canadiens have a bit of a logjam up front. With depth players like Rem Pitlick in the system and rookies like Sean Farrell and Lias Andersson, fans should expect some shuffling around throughout the year.

A trade to free up some space is also possible.

Defensive pairings

Mike Matheson – David Savard

Kaiden Guhle – Jordan Harris

Arber Xhekaj – Justin Barron

Extras: Johnathan Kovacevic, Chris Wideman

While trading away veteran blueliner Joel Edmundson over the offseason has freed up some space on the back end, Montreal’s bottom pairing still has the potential to alternate based on training camp and pre-season performances.

Top defensive prospects David Reinbacher and Lane Hutson are showing elite potential, but it’s unlikely that either of them break through to the NHL this year.

Goalies

Samuel Montembeault

Jake Allen

While Samuel Montembeault and Jake Allen split the crease last year, don’t be surprised if Montembeault, who finished the season with better stats and represented Canada at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in May, takes on a more significant role next season.

If the Becancour, Quebec, native can continue at a similar pace, he may likely be Montreal’s starter for next season and beyond.