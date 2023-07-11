Newhook happy to join Canadiens after being "under-utilized" in Colorado

After agreeing to a four-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens, on Tuesday, forward Alex Newhook met with members of the media to discuss his future as a Hab.

The 22-year-old, who was traded to Montreal from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for two draft picks and a prospect last month, admitted that last season was frustrating for him.

“I felt like there were times that I maybe could have gotten a bit more opportunity and definitely could have done better with the opportunity that was given at times,” explained Newhook, who netted 30 points over 82 games last year with Colorado.

“It’s tough when you’re playing six, seven minutes a night, in the most important games,” he added. “I’m a competitor; I want to be in those situations; I want to be trusted to play in those situations. And that part was definitely frustrating for me.”

As for what he thinks he can bring to the Canadiens roster next season, Newhook, who won the Stanley Cup as a rookie with the Avalanche in 2022, listed multiple positive qualities.

“I think I can bring a lot of speed to this team, a lot of speed and skill,” said the former 16th overall pick. “Even though I’m a younger player, having been through a Cup run and having won already, I think I can bring some of that experience to the team.”

Having a familiar face in a new locker room can certainly ease that transition, and luckily for Newhook, there is more than one.

“I grew up playing against Justin Baron (…). I played with Kirby [Dach] for a couple of different national teams, so I’m pretty close with him,” Newhook revealed. “And then I played with [Kaiden] Guhle on the World Junior team.”

The St. John’s, Newfoundland native also touched on his relationship with Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes.

“I think he [Hughes] believes in me; it’s great to have someone who believes in you bring you in and want to have you be a part of the team,” Newhook said. “I think he believes maybe I was being under-utilized or, you know, wasn’t getting some of the opportunity I may have deserved previously.”

Like centre Kirby Dach, who was acquired in a trade last offseason, Newhook has the potential to blossom under Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis. When asked about playing under the Hockey Hall of Famer, Newhook seemed optimistic.

“Everyone there has said nothing but good things about Marty,” he said. “I can’t wait to play under him, and I’m sure I can learn a lot and in a short amount of time.”

Newhook’s new contract will see him being paid an average of $2.9 million per season for the next four years, an amount of time he seems very comfortable with.

“I think four years is great and gives me some time to grow and not be rushed into another deal and be comfortable in a city,” he explained. “It’s really exciting.”