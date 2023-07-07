Edmundson praises Canadiens GM's honesty about trading him

Earlier this month, the Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals.

While he didn’t want to leave Montreal, he couldn’t ignore the rumours regarding his departure. The 30-year-old says he appreciates Canadiens GM Kent Hughes’ honesty in the trading process, allowing him to move on without any hard feelings

“Kent did a great job,” Edmundson told reporters on Wednesday. “He pulled me into the office and he sat me down and he was like, ‘I know you’re seeing everything that’s being posted on Twitter.’ He’s like, ‘It’s kind of hard to miss it in Montreal.'”

Edmundson says the reason the deal took longer than expected was that Montreal was looking for the best possible return on the player.

“[Hughes] said they were kind of looking to move me, but the price had to be right. They wanted me to stick around, but if the price is right things might happen,” the Brandon, Manitoba, native explained.

According to Edmundson, Hughes was transparent throughout the process of finding a suitable trade partner.

“He just kept me updated throughout the last couple of months of the season, which I appreciated,” the 6-foot-4 blueliner said. “He kept me in the loop and nothing was a surprise to me.”

"For me, it doesn't matter if I'm first, second or third pair. I just want to be a guy that's reliable." Joel Edmundson speaks to the media following his trade to the Capitals last week.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/U15UxtIuhF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 5, 2023

The deal involving the Habs assistant captain ended up being finalized on July 1, the first day of the NHL’s free agency. The trade saw Montreal receive a third and seventh-round pick, with the Canadiens retaining 50% of Edmundson’s contract, which has a cap hit of $3.5 million for the next season.

Before signing with Montreal in 2020, Edmundson had a brief stint with the Carolina Hurricanes. He was previously a member of the St. Louis Blues, winning a Stanley Cup with them in 2019.

When asked where he sees himself fitting into the Capitals’ lineup, the blueliner, who carries the nickname “Steady Eddy,” said he was not picky about which defensive pair he lands on.

“For me, it doesn’t matter if I’m first, second or third pair,” he said. “I just want to be a guy that’s reliable.”