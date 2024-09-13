Canadiens' Primeau debuts new Montreal skyline goalie mask

The start of a new NHL season means players get to step into fresh gear. In the case of Montreal Canadiens netminder Cayden Primeau, that means adding a new mask to the collection.

The team shared footage of Primeau showing off his new lid during an informal skate at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Friday. It’s definitely something to behold.

Paying homage to the Canadiens’ iconic tricolore, the 25-year-old’s mask is painted in striking layers of red, white, and blue.

The top and bottom sections feature variations of the CH crest, while the middle showcases a sleek silhouette of Montreal’s skyline.

Debuting multiple designs over the years, Primeau has gone for a more minimalist look this time around. However, the Michigan native is no stranger to bold mask designs.

Primeau sported what can only be described as two masks in one when he made his NHL debut with the Habs back in 2019.

Up until recently, Primeau’s go-to mask paid homage to Canadiens greats like Jacques Plante and Ken Dryden with black-and-white sketches of the legends.

He even included a tribute to former teammate Carey Price, whose likeness adorned the right side of his helmet.

Some goalies stick with one design for years, but Primeau’s habit of mixing things up has worked in his favour. After all, he’s coming off a career-best season in 2023-24, posting a 2.99 GAA and .910 SV%.

The Canadiens officially kick off their 2024-25 campaign on October 9, when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs at home.