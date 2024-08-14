Ken Dryden thinks Canadiens should retire Carey Price's No. 31

Oct 16, 2014; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Canadiens former goalie Ken Dryden hands the torch to Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) before the game between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

The Montreal Canadiens have retired 15 jersey numbers in honour of 18 separate players over the years. And although the Bell Centre’s rafters are getting pretty crowded, they could be adding one more.

While debates continue over whether goalie Carey Price deserves this honor—or a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame—many agree he’s easily the most important Habs player of the past quarter-century.

Former netminder Ken Dryden, who won six Stanley Cups with the Canadiens in the 1970s, was recently asked about the prospect of Price’s number being retired among Montreal’s greats. His response was brief but revealing.

“I won’t say anything because that’s somebody else’s decision,” the 77-year-old said at Serge Savard’s annual golf tournament on Tuesday.”But I think the answer’s pretty clear.”

He’s right. Despite being unable to win a Stanley Cup, Price’s case for having his number retired by the team he spent the entirety of his career with is pretty strong.

Drafted fifth overall in 2005, Price quickly became the backbone of the Habs, often carrying the team through deep playoff runs, even when the roster didn’t seem up to the task.

Over his 15 seasons in Montreal, Price racked up plenty of hardware, including the Vezina, Hart, and Ted Lindsay Award, along with a Calder Cup and an Olympic gold medal. And who could forget that epic Stanley Cup Final run in 2021?

Despite falling just short of the ultimate prize, Price’s place in Canadiens history is secure as the winningest goalie the franchise has ever seen, collecting even more victories than the likes of Patrick Roy, Jacques Plante, and of course, Dryden, whose number 29 was retired by the Canadiens back in 2007.

With all that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising if 31 is the next number to become unavailable.