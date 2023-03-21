The Montreal Canadiens have a ridiculous number of J-named players

On Monday, the Montreal Canadiens held a team photo session at the Bell Centre.

While the shoot acted as a way for fans to see injured players like Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky back in uniform, it also highlighted something most of us probably never realized.

At the moment, the Habs have nearly a dozen players whose names begin with the letter “J.” The team poked fun at the odd coincidence by making the “J”s pose for their respective team photo.

In case you were wondering, the 11 players who share the initial are as follows:

Jesse Ylonen

Johnathan Kovacevic

Jonathan Drouin

Joel Armia

Jake Allen

Josh Anderson

Juraj Slafkovsky

Joel Edmundson

Jordan Harris

Jake Evans

Justin Barron

Along with the traditional team photo, a few other group categories were formed, such as players named “Mike” and those born after the year 2000⁠— a group that captain Nick Suzuki was unable to join since he was born in 1999.⁠

Adding to the shenanigans, the team also shared a video of beloved mascot Youppi being rudely awoken by the team’s presence. The orange mascot was caught in the nude before running away in embarrassment.

Youppi! ne s’attendait pas à ce qu’il y ait du monde au Centre Bell lundi Youppi! wasn’t expecting anyone to be home on Monday#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rrXEejuFq9 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 20, 2023

Overall, picture day proved to be a bright spot in an otherwise difficult season for a team that currently sits in 28th place in the standings. Hopefully, we’ll see even more smiles when the NHL Draft Lottery results are announced.