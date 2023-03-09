Habs' Cole Caufield apparently has no idea how much spaghetti costs

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield is good at hockey, and it’s a good thing he’s not on The Price is Right.

On Tuesday night, the Canadiens had Caufield participate in a regular sponsored TV timeout segment where a Habs player guesses the price of grocery items. Then, someone in the crowd must say whether the price is higher or lower.

The Athletic’s Apron Basu reported that Caufield’s guess for a pack of spaghetti was $9.99, significantly higher than most Canadian grocery stores.

While Caufield took to Instagram to blame “inflation,” but he was still fairly far off of anything found in most regular grocery markets.

Yet, he’s not completely out of the realm of possibility.

At Loblaws Provigo, the closest grocery store to the Bell Centre, the most expensive pack of spaghetti is the Zerooodle Organic Mung Bean Spaghetti, selling for $5.99 before tax. However, the same store also sells a basic pack of Barilla spaghetti for $2.79.

Similar prices apply at Metro Grocery Stores, a slightly cheaper chain, with organic brown rice spaghetti selling for $5.49, while the basic packet of pasta goes for just $2.

Walmart has a pack of spaghetti for $0.79 at a locked-in low price. Costco does come in above Caufield’s estimate, but $11.99 will get you 2.27 kg of pasta.

Yet, at Toronto-based high-end grocery store Pusateri’s, a packet of Selezioni Spaghetti Kamut is listed at $10.99, higher than Caufield’s guess.

If he were to venture to western Canada, he’d be looking at a basic packet of spaghetti at Save-On-Foods for $2.99, and quinoa spaghetti for $5.49. If he were to check out Vancouver’s Urban Fare, though, he’d find Rustichella – Spaghetti Pasta for $7.99.

While pasta is generally the cheapest part of the meal, there’s a chance Caufield may have been thinking of spaghetti bolognese. A jar of bolognese sauce hitting $5.99 at both Loblaws and Metro could elevate Caufield’s meal to just over his guess of $9.99.

All that said, it’s likely that Caufield isn’t grocery shopping for himself too much, with the Canadiens chief dietitian Renée Racine ensuring every player is getting exactly what they need at the rink and at home.