Every Habs player's nickname revealed with special-edition jerseys

The Montreal Canadiens are peeling back the curtain on player nicknames.
And for a great cause, too.
The Habs will wear player nicknames on the back of their warm-up jerseys when they host the New York Rangers at Bell Centre, with the specialty threads to be auctioned off to raise funds for their RadioTéléDON charity event.
Sure, some aren’t the most creative. Take “Dacher” for Kirby Dach or “Jesse” for Jesse Ylonen, and others are more well-known like “Wifi” for Arber Xhekaj or “Zukes” for Nick Suzuki.
But some get a little more creative, like “Gary” for Jordan Harris, “Zula” for Jonathan Drouin and “Kovatizer” for Johnathan Kovacevic. Honourable mentions go to “Muncy” for Sean Monahan and “Larry” for Carey Price.
Here’s a full list of Habs player nicknames:
- Nick Suzuki — Zukes
- Cole Caufield — Magic
- Josh Anderson — Andy
- Kirby Dach — Dacher
- Jonathan Drouin — Zula
- Christian Dvorak — Dvo
- Brendan Gallagher — Gally
- Denis Gurianov — Guri
- Rafael Harvey-Pinard — RHP
- Mike Hoffman — Hoof
- Sean Monahan — Muncy
- Juraj Slafkovsky — Slafko
- Michael Pezzetta — Pezz
- Rem Pitlick — Pitter
- Anthony Richard — Richie
- Jesse Ylonen — Jesse
- Chris Tierney — Tierns
- Joel Armia — Army
- Alex Belzile — Belz
- Paul Byron — Pauly
- Jake Evans — Jake
- Joel Edmundson — Big Ed
- Kaiden Guhle — Guhles
- Jordan Harris — Gary
- Johnathan Kovacevic — Kovatizer
- Mike Matheson — Billy
- David Savard — Big Play Dave
- Corey Schueneman — Schuey
- Chris Wideman — Widez
- Arber Xhekaj — Wifi
- Justin Barron — JB
- Carey Price — Larry
- Jake Allen — Snake
- Samuel Montembeault — Snacks
- Cayden Primeau — Prime