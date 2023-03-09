Every Habs player's nickname revealed with special-edition jerseys

The Montreal Canadiens are peeling back the curtain on player nicknames.

And for a great cause, too.

The Habs will wear player nicknames on the back of their warm-up jerseys when they host the New York Rangers at Bell Centre, with the specialty threads to be auctioned off to raise funds for their RadioTéléDON charity event.

Sure, some aren’t the most creative. Take “Dacher” for Kirby Dach or “Jesse” for Jesse Ylonen, and others are more well-known like “Wifi” for Arber Xhekaj or “Zukes” for Nick Suzuki.

The Montreal Canadiens will wear player nicknames on the back of their warm-up jerseys tonight, they will be auctioned off as part of their RadioTéléDON charity event. Interested bidders can go here: https://t.co/swqTJOlWz4 pic.twitter.com/IYuEhSm5ja — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) March 9, 2023

But some get a little more creative, like “Gary” for Jordan Harris, “Zula” for Jonathan Drouin and “Kovatizer” for Johnathan Kovacevic. Honourable mentions go to “Muncy” for Sean Monahan and “Larry” for Carey Price.

Here’s a full list of Habs player nicknames: