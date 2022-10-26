"Too little red": Canadiens fans not fully sold on new Expos-inspired uniforms

Although the Montreal Canadiens have yet to hit the ice in their new reverse retro jerseys, the powder blue uniforms have already got some fans upset.

While the Habs unveiled the Expo-inspired sweater design last week, the team recently posted a photoshopped mock-up of how the alternate getup would look in games — with socks, helmet, pants, and all.

Another detail that seems to have people peeved is the fact that the colours of the newly introduced RBC jersey ad were altered to blend in with the reverse retro jersey while they remain prominently clashing with the regular home jersey.

Funny how you make rbc work with the reverse retro jersey but not the regular home and away jerseys 🤨🤨 — LoganRufus (@LoganRufus1) October 24, 2022

Why is the RBC logo different on that one and why is it better than the one on the red? — Alex Jodoin (@colegoalfield) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, some compared the colour scheme to Montreal’s ex-rivals, the Quebec Nordiques.

you’re not alone — Riley Star (@RSThompson23) October 24, 2022

Finally, there was a sense of disappointment that the Habs didn’t feel the need to change the colour of their helmets, gloves, and pants to better fit the look. Fans on Twitter were also quick to point out the lack of red — the Canadiens’ signature colour —on the uniform.

You guys know that it’s okay to change the pants and gloves right?.. did we not learn this with the last retro? — Annik Lemire (@alemiredesigns) October 24, 2022

Change the helmet, pants and gloves, for once. — Curtis Dean (@curtisdean24) October 24, 2022

Just when I thought it couldn’t be any worse they show they full uniform. There is entirely too little red. The gloves look out of place. This is such a fail. — Hab_At_It (@HabAtIt_) October 25, 2022

One fan even ranked them dead last in their reverse retro jersey ranking for every team in the league. Ouch.

32) Canadiens. For months, it’s been “The Habs are doing an Expos tribute!” How is this supposed to look like the Expos? Where’s the red? Where’s the distinctive numeral font? Where’s the unique striping? This gets the dead-last management is praying for in the real standings. pic.twitter.com/xHWmqHFwS5 — Hockey Brunch in CHI (@hockeybrunchCHI) October 21, 2022

One could’ve guessed that making alterations to the most sacred jersey in hockey is bound to breed some disdain, but the Habs might have actually missed the mark on this one.

The Canadiens will wear their reverse retro jerseys eight times this season. They will debut the alternate uniforms on Tuesday, November 15 against the New Jersey Devils.

What do you think about the Habs’ reverse retro look? Let us know in the comments.