"Too little red": Canadiens fans not fully sold on new Expos-inspired uniforms

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Oct 26 2022, 6:43 pm
@canadiensmtl/Twitter

Although the Montreal Canadiens have yet to hit the ice in their new reverse retro jerseys, the powder blue uniforms have already got some fans upset.

While the Habs unveiled the Expo-inspired sweater design last week, the team recently posted a photoshopped mock-up of how the alternate getup would look in games — with socks, helmet, pants, and all.

Another detail that seems to have people peeved is the fact that the colours of the newly introduced RBC jersey ad were altered to blend in with the reverse retro jersey while they remain prominently clashing with the regular home jersey.

Meanwhile, some compared the colour scheme to Montreal’s ex-rivals, the Quebec Nordiques.

Finally, there was a sense of disappointment that the Habs didn’t feel the need to change the colour of their helmets, gloves, and pants to better fit the look. Fans on Twitter were also quick to point out the lack of red — the Canadiens’ signature colour —on the uniform.

One fan even ranked them dead last in their reverse retro jersey ranking for every team in the league. Ouch.

One could’ve guessed that making alterations to the most sacred jersey in hockey is bound to breed some disdain, but the Habs might have actually missed the mark on this one.

The Canadiens will wear their reverse retro jerseys eight times this season. They will debut the alternate uniforms on Tuesday, November 15 against the New Jersey Devils.

What do you think about the Habs’ reverse retro look? Let us know in the comments.

