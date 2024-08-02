Former Canadiens goalie announces retirement at just 27

A former Montreal Canadiens goaltender has announced his retirement despite being just 27 years old.

Michael McNiven, who was signed by the Canadiens after going undrafted in 2015, went on to spend parts of five seasons with the organization beginning in 2017-18. His time was predominantly split between the AHL and ECHL.

He was able to see his first and only NHL action during the 2021-22 season, where he relieved Cayden Primeau in the the third period of what ended as an 8-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. In the 20 minutes he played, he allowed three goals on seven shots.

A short time after that appearance, McNiven was traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for future considerations. Before playing a single game in the Flames organization, however, he was dealt to the Ottawa Senators.

McNiven would go on to play two more seasons in the ECHL, before heading overseas to play in France for the 2023-24 season. In seven appearances for Gap HC, he posted a 3.29 goals against average (GAA) along with a .893 save percentage (SV%).

Following the news of McNiven’s retirement, it was announced that he had been hired by the Powell River Kings of the BCHL as an assistant coach.

We are thrilled to announce the hirings of Christopher Klack and Michael McNiven as assistant coaches! Full Story | https://t.co/EbHG2FiajL#CrowntheKings👑 pic.twitter.com/7nEZn7GLtw — Powell River Kings (@BCHLKings) July 30, 2024

“My goal is to create an environment where our players have the best possible chance to succeed both mentally and physically,” McNiven said in a press release after being hired. “Having played in all three levels of professional hockey in North America, I am well versed in the demands and challenges our team will face. I am committed to bringing my utmost effort and expertise to win a Fred Page Cup.”

McNiven will hope to bring some improvement to the River Kings, who finished last in the BCHL standings last season with a 14-35-5 record.