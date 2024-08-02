Montreal Canadiens fans were thrilled when the team selected Aatos Koivu, son of longtime captain Saku Koivu, in the draft this past June.

While the young Finnish forward (selected 70th overall), is not expected to make the team out of the gate, his father is preparing him for the unique experience of playing in the Mecca of hockey.

“I’ve heard only good things,” said Koivu in an interview with TSN on Thursday. “He [Saku] has been talking a bit about Canada… the fans, the rink, the place. He loved it there.”

Aatos Koivu was surprised to receive several supportive messages on IG from Canadiens fans after Montreal picked him in the NHL draft. And the son of Saku Koivu doesn't mind the increased scrutiny of a Canadian market: https://t.co/U6zSQupcAr pic.twitter.com/GWr3zeYPMQ — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) August 1, 2024

When discussing their playing styles, the 6-foot centre also noted a specific difference between him and his father, who netted 832 points over 18 NHL seasons with the Canadiens and Ducks.

“I think we’re pretty similar as players,” he said. “Definitely, I have a better shot… I think he [agrees].”

Despite spending most of his childhood in Anaheim, where Saku signed when Aatos was three years old, Koivu has already received a warm welcome from Canadiens fans on social media.

“I’ve been talking to the team a little bit… Some fans from Montreal texted me on Instagram… It surprised me a bit.”

Last name aside, fans should be excited about the prospect’s offensive abilities.

Koivu suited up for 28 games with the TPS U20 in the SM-Sarja league in Finland this season, scoring 16 goals and 31 points. He also played in 20 games at the U18 level, registering nine goals and 22 points.

And while many players are well aware of the intense pressure that comes with playing in a hockey-crazy market like Montreal, for now, the 18-year-old is choosing to look on the bright side.

“I’ve always been pretty good under pressure. It’s something that motivates me to be better. I only see it as a positive thing.”

To be fair, he’s got a great mentor in his corner.