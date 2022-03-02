The Calgary Flames have added some goaltending depth in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

Michael McNiven, a 24-year-old minor league goalie with just one game of NHL experience, is on his way to the Flames organization. In return, Montreal receives future considerations.

The Winnipeg native has played 11 AHL games this season with the Laval Rocket, posting a 4-4-1 record with an .869 save percentage. In 82 career games with Laval, McNiven has a 31-35-8 record, with an .891 save percentage.

McNiven first joined the Habs in 2015, signing with Montreal as an undrafted free agent out of junior.

He’ll start with Calgary’s AHL affiliate in Stockton, the Flames have announced.