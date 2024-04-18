The Montreal Canadiens have had trouble attracting top-end talent for as long as some fans can remember. Whether it’s due to Quebec taxes, cold weather, intense media pressure, or a mix of all three, big-name free agents have mostly stayed clear of Habs land.

But with the team wrapping up their third season of rebuilding and loading up on draft picks and young assets, the Canadiens could have a unique edge the next time they explore the market.

According to Executive VP Jeff Gorton, that X factor is head coach Martin St. Louis.

“I think Montreal is going to be a place where players want to play,” Gorton said during Wednesday’s end-of-season press conference. “I think we’re hearing that more, and I think Marty [St. Louis] is a big part of that. We’re not naïve to think it’s us. But I think our players — we have a really good group of guys, of real high-character people you deal with every day. You can see it, and we can see it, and it’s exciting.”

Gorton revealed that he and general manager Kent Hughes have full faith in St. Louis’ methods, admitting that they are continually surprised with what the dynamic bench boss brings to the table.

“Every day he proves something else. We don’t even know who he is yet. It feels like there’s still more,” Gorton added after St. Louis’ two-year contract extension was announced.

As for when Montreal will make the jump toward making big signings, the VP said Montreal’s influx of talented youngsters could force them to start looking sooner rather than later.

“There are a lot of good players here, there are a lot of good young players coming – it’s really exciting,” he said. “We’re at the point where we have a lot of assets… If there’s a free agent out there that can help us, we’ll be looking.

There’s also the trading route, something Hughes has already tried his hand at multiple times. The Canadiens’ GM revealed that he is open to more deals over the offseason, but will maintain a cautious approach.

“Every summer we try to make our team better. If there is a medium, through a trade, to do that, we will search for it. But we won’t do it at any cost,” Hughes explained, adding that “offensive talent” remains a priority.

Coming off a 28th-place finish in the overall standings, Hughes also discussed the tricky balance of managing future assets and seeing an improvement on the ice

“One one end, we want to keep adding talent to our team, but there’s only a certain number of places on offence and defence. So it’s a balance,” he said. “At what point is it about leadership where we get a veteran to help the younger players? And at what point is it about continuing to add talent through the draft? These are things we’ll discuss this summer.”