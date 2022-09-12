Canadiens name RBC as first-ever jersey sponsor in team history

The Montreal Canadiens are adding a jersey sponsor into the mix.

At Monday’s annual team golf tournament, the Canadiens announced they’d be sporting a blue, yellow, and white Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) logo on the team’s home uniforms.

“We are proud to partner with such an iconic brand as RBC,” said France Margaret Belanger, president of Sports and Entertainment at Groupe CH. “There are very few organizations, which, like our own, have a heritage that dates over a century and a legacy of making a difference in the lives of those across generations. We’d be hard-pressed to find a more appropriate association than the one we can formally unveil today.”

RBC will be the Canadiens’ first jersey sponsor in the franchise’s 100+ year history, with the NHL approving the practice earlier this year.

The patch will be “stitched on the team’s official home red jerseys, measuring a standardized 3 inches x 3.5 inches, in the upper right chest area.”

It will not automatically come on fan jerseys but can be added at Tricolore Sports locations inside the Bell Centre and at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. For each jersey sold with the RBC patch, the bank will donate $20 to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.

The news, however, comes a bit buried by much larger news that broke within the hour. Shortly after announcing the RBC partnership, the Canadiens also announced that Nick Suzuki would be the team’s 31st captain in team history. Suzuki, at 23, is the youngest captain in team history.

The RBC patch will likely debut on September 28 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal’s first preseason game of the season.