"Absolutely disgusting": Fans fuming about ads on Canadiens jerseys

Sep 12 2022, 8:39 pm
The Montreal Canadiens added two new colours to their jersey today: a lighter shade of blue, and a streak of yellow.

But uh, the method of switching up their iconic “bleu, blanc, et rouge” look wasn’t exactly well received, as the team announced a multi-year jersey ad partnership with RBC earlier today, shortly before naming Nick Suzuki as the team’s captain.

Jersey partnerships are nothing new in minor leagues and many European sports but are new this upcoming season to the NHL.

“We are proud to partner with such an iconic brand as RBC,” said France Margaret Belanger, president of Sports and Entertainment at Groupe CH. “There are very few organizations, which, like our own, have a heritage that dates over a century and a legacy of making a difference in the lives of those across generations. We’d be hard-pressed to find a more appropriate association than the one we can formally unveil today.”

The deal is part of the league’s NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program, which allows teams to add a jersey sponsor patch should they so choose.

Canadiens fans, however, weren’t quite as proud to see a bank logo spread in the top corner of their iconic jersey.

Here’s some of the best Twitter roundup from the Montreal faithful, with many of them wondering why the Original Six club needed to sign the deal:

 

The RBC patch will not automatically come on fan jerseys but can be added at Tricolore Sports locations inside the Bell Centre and at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. For each jersey sold with the RBC patch, the bank will donate $20 to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.

For those upset with the move, well, at least it’s only an undetermined amount of years until there’s a new jersey sponsor.

