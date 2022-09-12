"Absolutely disgusting": Fans fuming about ads on Canadiens jerseys

The Montreal Canadiens added two new colours to their jersey today: a lighter shade of blue, and a streak of yellow.

But uh, the method of switching up their iconic “bleu, blanc, et rouge” look wasn’t exactly well received, as the team announced a multi-year jersey ad partnership with RBC earlier today, shortly before naming Nick Suzuki as the team’s captain.

Jersey partnerships are nothing new in minor leagues and many European sports but are new this upcoming season to the NHL.

“We are proud to partner with such an iconic brand as RBC,” said France Margaret Belanger, president of Sports and Entertainment at Groupe CH. “There are very few organizations, which, like our own, have a heritage that dates over a century and a legacy of making a difference in the lives of those across generations. We’d be hard-pressed to find a more appropriate association than the one we can formally unveil today.”

The deal is part of the league’s NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program, which allows teams to add a jersey sponsor patch should they so choose.

Canadiens fans, however, weren’t quite as proud to see a bank logo spread in the top corner of their iconic jersey.

Here’s some of the best Twitter roundup from the Montreal faithful, with many of them wondering why the Original Six club needed to sign the deal:

Poor branding negociation from the Montreal Canadiens. They should've ask for a more integrated logo — all white or nothing. The addition of light blue + yellow is not good. pic.twitter.com/IjqSEcLnxr — houde.collector (@sebhoud) September 12, 2022

This is so painful, ruining an iconic jersey. — Austin Lambert (@THEOZZIEMAN) September 12, 2022

Absolutely disgusting and disgraceful. The legends are rolling in their graves. The Habs are the most profitable team in the league yet they do this? I'm seriously thinking of never watching another Habs game again. Shameful. Absolutely sad. — Peter (@Pharaoh_Peter) September 12, 2022

What a shame. Sneaky move to announce Suzuki’s captaincy at the same time… https://t.co/dN8o8zzpSG — al (@al_sciola) September 12, 2022

Biggest L of the franchise in it's 100+ year history. @RBC @RBCfr this makes every fan of this team never want to go to your bank. @CanadiensMTL disgraceful. All this for a couple of dollars? Really? You are this strapped for cash @GMolsonCHC ?? https://t.co/uIhlpzc3ja — Mikaël, Son of Isildur (@Arclight_Mik) September 12, 2022

Why does one of the highest earning teams need jersey ads? Is it "to help the club" or "corporate greed"? I think I know the answer https://t.co/8ATZzCqP6M — Jake Rivard (@RivardNHL) September 12, 2022

The bleu-blanc-rouge is sacred, this is nothing less than a desecration. https://t.co/n85N9Re7il — Patrick Farrell (@PatrickFarrell1) September 12, 2022

@GMolsonCHC this is the sweater of the Montreal Canadiens. Not some podunk Jr. B team from walla walla. Classless, honestly. A disgrace. https://t.co/KNaLJduiDD — Brad Karp (@BradleyKarp) September 12, 2022

this is actually hideous perhaps the ppl freaking out abt jersey ads were right all along it throws off the entire colour scheme😭 https://t.co/EcXqXLvOS8 — 🐿 (@spr4nger) September 12, 2022

Ugh nope. This won't be the only ad either, just the beginning. https://t.co/qYk0K35nN2 — Paul (@pfournier58) September 12, 2022

One of the most iconic jerseys in sports. If the Oilers can forego jersey ads, surely the Montreal Canadiens can too. Just pure greed. — Chris 🇺🇦 (@ChrisIve) September 12, 2022

The RBC patch will not automatically come on fan jerseys but can be added at Tricolore Sports locations inside the Bell Centre and at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. For each jersey sold with the RBC patch, the bank will donate $20 to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.

For those upset with the move, well, at least it’s only an undetermined amount of years until there’s a new jersey sponsor.