Carey Price and family have moved out of their Montreal home

Montreal is bidding farewell to one of its most famous residents.

On Tuesday, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price and his family officially left their city property for a new home in Kelowna, BC.

Price’s wife, Angela, made the news of their departure public on Instagram.

“I don’t feel like it’s a goodbye to Montreal because we will be back so often but I do feel like it’s a goodbye to our home and our neighborhood,” Angela wrote in the caption under a photo of the family. “There’s a lot of feelings and emotions which I will go in to later, already cried on the plane and we haven’t even taken off yet so I need to keep it pulled together for now.”

“But our hearts will always be in Montreal,” she added.

Selected in the first round of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, Carey Price made his debut with the Canadiens in 2007. Since then, he’s been considered one of the most important assets of the Habs’ roster.

The 35-year-old spoke with members of the Montreal media back in October to discuss details of a knee injury that’s kept him off the ice for the past year.

“I don’t have a plan to retire right at this moment,” said Price, adding that his current objective is “just to be pain-free from day to day.”

As for whether he is optimistic about his future as a member of the Habs, he says he’s “still holding out hope,” adding that he’s “definitely not giving up on winning a Stanley Cup in some aspect — whatever position that may be in.”

The departure of Price, who became the winningest goaltender in Canadiens history in 2019, marks the end of an era for Habs fans. Throughout his 14-season career, No. 31 excelled in his position, leading the team to multiple playoff runs.

If his playing career is over, he leaves behind a legacy of highlight reel saves, unyielding composure, and numerous accolades, including the Vezina Trophy, Hart Trophy, and an Olympic gold medal.