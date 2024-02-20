Just about everybody would agree that the Montreal Canadiens opting to continue their three-goalie rotation more than halfway through the season has been problematic.

The person most affected by the Canadiens’ crowded crease could be veteran goaltender Jake Allen, who once held the starter position but has recently seen his ice time and stats begin to plummet as Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau get more starts.

Speaking with Jean-Charles Lajoie on TVA Sports on Monday evening, Allen’s agent Allain Roy confirmed that the 33-year-old has struggled with the lack of starts and slew of rumours

“Jake is a good pro, but on the mental side, the psychological side, it’s not easy to have three goalies and always be hearing trade rumours,” Roy said, pointing to a recent rumour tying the goalie to the Colorado Avalanche.

Roy, stressing the need for a solution, also provided a time frame as to when he believes Montreal could move one of their netminders.

“It’s very frustrating, but we should find a solution from now until the end of the season,” he said. “If it’s not in the month of March, it’ll be this summer.”

Despite posting some of the worst numbers of his career, it appears that Allen is still very much fond of living and Montreal and being a part of the Canadiens organization. Nevertheless, Roy stresses that a trade must be made.

“He likes Montreal. He likes the fans, along with the team and the city… But that’s the business side of hockey,” the New Brunswick native’s agent added. “There has to be a solution, whether it’s Jake or someone else, one goalie has to be traded.”

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes seems to agree, admitting to looking for a partner in a goalie trade as a guest on the Got Yer’ Back podcast last week.

“I know it’s not ideal, particularly for [Allen] and [Primeau], but they’ve been incredibly professional about it,” Hughes said. “People want the issue resolved, and I think, in this market, people want it resolved by the trade deadline. If it’s there we’ll do it, if it’s not, I’m confident it’ll be resolved before the start of next season.”