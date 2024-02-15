Jake Allen traded? Insiders shoot down Canadiens rumour

As of Thursday morning, it looked like the Montreal Canadiens could be making another major move before the trade deadline.

According to a new X post from ex-NHL player Matt Murley, the Canadiens are reportedly in the process of trading goaltender Jake Allen to the Colorado Avalanche.

“Hearing Jake Allen to the Avalanche,” Murley reported on Thursday morning. “Colorado grabs the veteran netminder they need to secure their goaltending for another Cup run!”

— Murls (@mattmurley19) February 15, 2024

Less than an hour after Murley’s X post was published, though, two NHL insiders chimed in to refute those claims.

TSN’s Darren Dreger revealed that Montreal and Colorado are nowhere close to making a deal, adding that the two organizations have not spoken “in days.”

— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 15, 2024

Fellow insider Chris Johnston chimed in too, claiming that the reports of a trade are “inaccurate.”

— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 15, 2024

While there may not be anything on the table at this very moment, Kent Hughes has clearly stated that he would like to trade one of the three goalies on the Canadiens’ current roster.

And with Sam Montemebault signing an extension with the Habs in December, either Allen or Cayden Primeau could be gone within the coming weeks.

“We’ve been focused on looking for a trade partner to move a goalie out,” Hughes said as a guest on Wednesday’s episode of the Got Yer Back podcast. “The goaltender market hasn’t been very active.”

If the Canadiens can’t find an adequate return before March 8 rolls around, Hughes said he’s confident he can clear up the team’s crowded crease in the offseason.

“I know it’s not ideal, particularly for Jake and [Primeau], but they’ve been incredibly professional about it,” Hughes said. “People want the issue resolved, and I think, in this market, people want it resolved by the trade deadline. If it’s there we’ll do it, if it’s not, I’m confident it’ll be resolved before the start of next season.”