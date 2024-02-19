Canadiens' AHL affiliate signs veteran goalie to contract after stellar tryout

The Montreal Canadiens now have another goalie in their system.

The Laval Rocket, the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate, revealed Monday that they have agreed to a one-year, one-way AHL contract with goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Le Rocket de Laval a annoncé que l'équipe s'est entendue sur les modalités d'un contrat d'une saison (2023-2024 – AHL, un volet) avec le gardien Kasimir Kaskisuo.

Sitting at the bottom of the standings and undergoing trouble within their crease at the beginning of the season, the Rocket originally signed Kaskisuo to a professional tryout (PTO) back in December.

And while the 30-year-old had a successful, All-Star-worthy tenure with the Toronto Marlies from 2016 to 2020, no one expected the Finnish netminder to re-emerge so dominantly after multiple years away from the league.

But he did, winning five of his first six starts as a member of the Rocket, while posting an impressive 2.70 GAA and .923 SV%.

Kaskisuo’s new deal may be exclusive to the AHL, but it opens the possibility of the Canadiens eventually offering him a two-way deal, as they did with forward Brandon Gignac earlier this month before calling him up.

Posting a record of 21-20-5-2, the Rocket currently find themselves back towards the bottom of the North Division standings. But with 24 games remaining on the schedule, a postseason appearance remains possible, especially if Kaskisuo keeps up his current pace.