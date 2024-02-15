Canadiens GM is "looking for a trade partner" for goalie deal

Rotating three goalies since the start of the season, just about everyone agrees that the Montreal Canadiens’ crease is too crowded.

As a result, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes has made it clear that he is open to moving either Jake Allen or Cayden Primeau, signing starter Sam Montembeault to an extension back in December.

“We’ve been focused on looking for a trade partner to move a goalie out,” Hughes said as a guest on Wednesday’s episode of the Got Yer Back podcast. “The goaltender market hasn’t been very active.”

While he did not promise he would move somebody before the March 8 trade deadline, Hughes does not expect the Habs to go into next season with three NHL netminders on the roster.

“Do I anticipate going into next season with three goalies? No. Between now and the start of next season, we plan to resolve that situation,” he explained. “When that happens, to a certain degree, it depends on the teams in the market for a goalie and whether they can make that happen.”

The Canadiens GM also did his best to assure fans that he’s looking to resolve the issue that has resulted in neither Montembeault nor Allen nor Primeau getting adequate playing time.

“I know it’s not ideal, particularly for Jake and [Primeau], but they’ve been incredibly professional about it,” Hughes said. “People want the issue resolved and I think, in this market, people want it resolved by the trade deadline. If it’s there we’ll do it, if it’s not, I’m confident it’ll be resolved before the start of next season.”

As for what he’s looking for, the GM seems keen on continuing Montreal’s trend of acquiring young players and prospects.

“We’ve certainly acquired some players and used those draft picks. I think we need to continue down that path and continue to add to our group of established NHL players that can help take us to the next step that are in a certain age range,” Hughes said. “Big picture: those guys have to be younger players. Where we’re at is a combination of looking to add those players and looking to see where our guys go.”