Hilarious costumes stole the show at Canadiens' Halloween party

The Montreal Canadiens celebrated Halloween a week early this year, partaking in their annual costume party. With a day off on Thursday, players and their significant others took full advantage of the opportunity to showcase their creativity.

Brendan Gallagher’s fiancée, Emma Fortin posted an Instagram photo with the entire roster decked out in a range of wild and wacky outfits, giving fans a peek at the fun.

At first glance, there were definitely a few standouts.

Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak kept it cool by going as a Top Gun duo. Josh Anderson and his wife, Paola, stuck with the 2023 trend of Barbie and Ken. Meanwhile, defencemen David Savard and Mike Matheson lived up to their status as the team veterans by going as old men.

Savard even brought out a walker to enhance the effect.

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki brought a touch of the Wild West to the party, donning a fake horse while he and his soon-to-be-wife, Caitlyn, fully embraced the cowboy theme.

There were also a few mysteries with two masked astronauts and a Spiderman — who we suspect to be Cole Caufield — in the mix.

As for Fortin, she and Gallagher dressed up as the rat and chef duo from Ratatouille.

Newly acquired forward Patrik Laine and his fiancée, Jordan, went with a gender-bending version of a doctor and nurse.

Alex Newhook and Jake Evans looked eerily similar as they donned Oompa Loompa costumes and matching green wigs.

While plenty of players went above and beyond this year, our Best Costume Award would have to go to Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj, who simply donned his old Costco uniform.

Extra points for authenticity.

Overall, the Canadiens’ Halloween bash proved that this team knows how to have a blast both on and off the ice.

Here’s hoping the good vibes from the party lead to some solid team bonding as the Habs, who are 2-4-1 to start the year, gear up to take on the St. Louis Blues this Saturday.