Canadiens featured in lululemon’s first NHL fan apparel launch

Montreal Canadiens fans have a fresh way to rep their team, thanks to a new partnership between lululemon and Fanatics.

The collaboration, announced on Tuesday, features a limited collection of NHL-themed apparel, including pieces for the 2024-25 season. The Canadiens are one of 11 teams featured in the initial release, with the full lineup of 32 teams expected next year.

Lululemon dropped a new line of #Canucks merch this morning ✨ pic.twitter.com/q9dZ5H0TVp — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 22, 2024

“We’re big hockey fans here at lululemon, and we know our guests are too,” Celeste Burgoyne, President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation, lululemon said in a press relase. “We’re thrilled to partner with Fanatics and the NHL to grow our presence in professional sports and introduce our high-quality performance and loungewear apparel to NHL fans around the League who share our love for the game.”

As seen in the following promotional shots, lululemon’s Canadiens collection includes some of the brand’s most popular men’s and women’s items, such as the Scuba Hoodie, Define Jacket, Align Pant, Steady State Crew, Metal Vent Tee, and Everywhere Belt Bag.

“With hockey season underway, we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with an amazing brand like lululemon to help us bring the new feel of gameday to NHL fans everywhere,” said Fanatics Commerce CEO Andrew Low Ah Kee. “This new collection is a pivotal moment in how we connect both men and women to the teams they love—bringing them together in style and comfort through a truly premium assortment.”

Some of the teams had their new merch modelled by current players and their partners, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, who featured former captain John Tavares and wife, Aryne in their ad campaign.

The Habs-themed collection of the line will be available in select Lids stores as of October 29. Montrealers can purchase the pieces at the location in Carrefour Laval or on Ste-Catherine Street, as well as on Fanatics’ website and NHLShop.com.

The other teams involved in the initial drop are the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Vegas Golden Knights.