The Montreal Canadiens suffered more than just a loss in their game against the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Beyond the 7-2 blowout, the Habs may have another injury concern after Justin Barron took a questionable hit from Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.

Trouba with a big hit on Justin Barron. pic.twitter.com/D4rPzerh3x — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) October 23, 2024

While defenceman Mike Matheson stood up for Barron by dropping the gloves with Trouba, many Canadiens fans were frustrated that the team’s toughest player, Arber Xhekaj, was a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

Speaking with media on Tuesday, the 6-foot-4 enforcer confirmed that he probably would have stepped in had he been dressed.

“To throw a hit like that, I didn’t like to see it and know I probably would have done something if I was in the lineup or addressed it for sure,” Xhekaj said.

« J’aurais probablement réagi si j’avais été en uniforme. Je vais m’en rappeler! » Arber Xhekaj sur l'incident Barron / Trouba pic.twitter.com/VBSlnyqU2B — RDS (@RDSca) October 23, 2024

The blueliner, who has fought NHL heavyweights like Zack Kassian and Ryan Reaves over the years, also laid the groundwork for an interesting rematch with New York.

“We’ll definitely remember it and see what happens next game,” Xhekaj added.

The 23-year-old Hamilton native, who joined the Habs on a tryout in 2022, also discussed his poor start to the season, which has seen him go pointless through five games with a -4 +/- rating.

“I’ve been having some leaks defensively. I think they’re causing goals against. I got to tighten that up, and I’ll be fine,” he noted.

While he doesn’t seem too worried, it hasn’t stopped folks like former Canadiens player Georges Laraque from speculating that he could be on his way out. But with the season still just beginning, Xhekaj has no doubt that management is willing to give him more opportunities down the road.

“They want me in, for sure… I wouldn’t be here if that wasn’t the case.”

Posting a 2-4-1 record on the year so far, the Canadiens will be back in action this Saturday with a game against the St. Louis Blues.