Canadiens' Montembeault says playing in Olympics would be "a dream"

Over the past two years, Montreal Canadiens fans have witnessed Samuel Montembeault go from waiver claim to starting goalie.

Now, the Canadiens netminder has his eyes set on international glory, with his name being thrown around in Team Canada mock rosters after it was recently announced that NHL players would be allowed to participate in the 2026 Olympics.

“The Olympics is such a big event. It would be a dream to be able to go,” Montembeault told RDS at a Canadiens charity event at the Montreal Casino on Thursday.

While he’s flattered to be in the conversation, the 27-year-old knows he has to earn his chance like everyone else — an idea recently put forward by Sidney Crosby, who led Canada to gold at both the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

“I really liked Sidney Crosby’s response when they asked him at the All-Star Game,” the Bécancour, Quebec, native added. “There’s still a lot of work to do until then, and it needs to be merited.”

Boasting the best numbers of his career with a .907 SV% and 3.06 GAA, Montembeault, who agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Habs back in December, knows he’ll need to remain consistent if he wants an international nod.

“It is up to me to continue to play well until the Olympics,” he added

Along with a recent promotion in the Canadiens’ crease, Montembeault also boasts some international experience, representing Canada at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, which saw him take home a gold medal as his country’s starter.

Perhaps he can do it again on an even bigger stage.