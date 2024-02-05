7 realistic Team Canada goalie candidates for the 2026 Olympics

It’s been 10 years since active NHL players last participated in the Winter Olympics. And in that time, plenty of Team Canada mock lineups have come and gone, never to transcend the paper to ice barrier.

But with the NHL recently announcing its intention to return to the 2026 Olympics in Milan and the 2030 Winter Olympics (location yet to be determined), Canadian fans are already speculating what their country’s star-studded roster could look like.

Still, question marks remain, especially between the pipes given that the last time we saw the NHL’s best don the maple leaf in pursuit of gold, Team Canada was sporting a trio of Carey Price, Roberto Luongo, and Mike Smith.

With new faces set to occupy those spots, here are seven goalies who could get the call to represent Canada in Italy in 2026.

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers)

Age in 2026: 27

Potential: Starter

While he and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers got off to an abysmal start for the first chunk of the 2023-24 season, Stuart Skinner’s recent heroics have helped bring his team back to contender status.

Now riding a career-best 2.44 GAA, the Edmonton native has emerged as a solid force in goal, playing a major role in the Oilers’ longest-ever win streak.

With a recent All-Star appearance under his belt and a career save percentage of .912, Skinner could solidify his path to the Olympics and claim Canada’s starting spot.

Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights)

Age in 2026: 29

Potential: Starter

Leading the Vegas Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup last year, Adin Hill proved that he can perform when the pressure is on.

And that trend has continued into the regular season.

With 12 wins in 17 games this season, he currently has the NHL’s best SV% with a .936 and GAA with an astonishing 1.94.

It’s safe to say the Calgary native is currently in his prime. If the hot streak continues, Canada may be looking at a bona fide No. 1.

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Age in 2026: 30

Potential: Starter

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of who Canada’s starter could be.

But his numbers speak for themselves.

Playing 32 of Pittsburgh’s 46 games so far this year, Jarry has maintained a respectable 2.53 GAA on a team that is likely not heading to the playoffs. Logging an SV% above .909 for the past five seasons, the Surrey, BC, native is as consistent as they come.

And with the weight of the world on their shoulders, that’s exactly what Canada will be looking for two years from now.

Logan Thompson (Vegas Golden Knights)

Age in 2026: 28

Potential: Backup

Team Canada could technically be riding a tandem of two Golden Knights goalies come the 2026 Olympics.

That’s because of Logan Thompson, who has seen more games than Hill both this season and last.

Over 31 games, the fellow Calgary native has logged an impressive .906% SV% and 2.77 GAA. While those numbers aren’t as impressive as his slightly older counterpart, the 26-year-old has suited up for nearly twice the number of games.

Perhaps Canada will opt for one of the NHL’s most productive tandems when it comes time to finalize their roster.

Devon Levi (Buffalo Sabres)

Age in 2026: 24

Potential: Backup

The youngest goalie on our list, Buffalo Sabres netminder Devon Levi looks to have a very bright future.

Levi may only have 27 NHL games under his belt, but the Montreal native has plenty of international experience, representing Canada at the 2020 World Juniors where he led the tournament in goals against average and save percentage. Before making his NHL debut, Levi also joined his countrymen at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

While neither of those opportunities ended in gold, he could soon get another chance if he continues to progress.

Samuel Montembeault (Montreal Canadiens)

Age in 2026: 29

Potential: Backup

It’s fair to assume that Samuel Montembeault won’t be Canada’s starting goalie at the next Olympics.

But based on the 27-year-old’s rapid ascension to the front of the Montreal Canadiens’ crease, he cannot be counted out.

Along with a respectable .905 SV% this season, Montembeault also boasts some international experience, representing Canada at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, which saw him take home a gold medal as his country’s starter.

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues)

Age in 2026: 32

Potential: Backup

Known best for his fiery temper, St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington remains one of the best Canadian goalies in the NHL.

While he’s a longshot for starter, his career GAA of 2.80 and .906 SV% will certainly keep him in the conversation.

There’s also the fact that the Richmond Hill native played a major role in helping St. Louis secure their first Stanley Cup in franchise history back in 2019.